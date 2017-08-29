

(Warning: This post contains spoilers from Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale)

For those of you who aren't on board the Daenerys Targaryen-Jon Snow 'ship, you're not alone. Even Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are grossed out by their characters getting intimate together.

"I think it's an inevitability from about halfway through the season that Jon and Daenerys are gonnna fall into bed together," Harington explains during the cast commentary video above.

A romance between Jon and Dany was hinted throughout this season, and in the finale the pair moved past those longing stares and finally hopped into bed together... much to the dismay of anyone who knows how they're related.

Added Clarke, "For us, as actors, it's just weird. The reality of what they are to each other? I don't know how that's gonna..."

For those who've been following along, Daenerys Targaryen's much older brother Rhaegar had a baby with Lyanna Stark, Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) sister. Following their deaths, Ned raised the child, born Aegon Targaryen, under the guise the baby was his own bastard son. That kid's name is Jon Snow, meaning Daenerys is his aunt. Yikes!

They're in for one awkward conversation once they realize who they are to one another.