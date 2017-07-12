Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

All men must die. And if Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) has her way, she'll be the one to kill them.

Early in Game of Thrones' run, Arya began keeping track of everyone she wanted dead in a nightly kill list. It was like her own personal lullaby, but for murder. Since then, her list has grown exponentially, which means she has quite a ways to go before completing her goals.

See the progress she's made below.

The Hound

Why: For killing Mycah, the butcher's boy.

Status: Alive. Although Arya likely believes otherwise after she left him for dead following his battle with Brienne of Tarth.

Meryn Trant

Why: For killing Syrio Forel.

Status: Dead. Arya slit his throat in a Braavosi brothel where Meryn was abusing underage girls.

Cersei Lannister

Why: For her role in Ned Stark's death.

Status: Alive -- for now.

Joffrey

Why: For ordering Ned Stark's execution.

Status: Dead. Joffrey was poisoned by Olenna Martell and Petyr Baelish at his wedding to Margaery. Unfortunately, Arya's sister Sansa was suspected of the murder and had to go on the run.

Ilyn Payne

Why: For executing Ned Stark.

Status: Alive.

Polliver

Why: For killing Lommy, stealing Needle and the torture at Harrenhal.

Status: Dead. Arya killed him after a chance encounter at an inn.

The Mountain

Why: For the torture at Harrenhal

Status: Alive-ish. Qyburn resurrected the Mountain as Ser Robert Strong after the warrior was fatally poisoned by Oberyn Martell.

Rorge

Why: For the torture at Harrenhal and threatening to rape her.

Status: Dead. Arya killed him after Rorge and Biter attacked her and the Hound.

Walder Frey

Why: For orchestrating the Red Wedding

Status: Dead. Arya slit his throat after feeding Walder two of his sons in a pie.

Tywin Lannister

Why: For orchestrating the Red Wedding.

Status: Dead. Tyrion killed his father with a crossbow while Tywin was using the toilet.

Melisandre

Why: For kidnapping Gendry.

Status: Alive and old af.

Beric Dondarrion

Why: For selling Gendry to Melisandre.

Status: Alive. (Although Beric has died and been resurrected at least six times.)

Thoros of Myr

Why: For selling Gendry to Melisandre.

Status: Alive.

