Every year, we gather around the TV to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Charlie Brown Christmas and other holiday classics, but there's one more title we think should be added to the rotation: "The One with the Holiday Armadillo."

Although Friends had done its fair share of Christmas episodes before, "The One with the Holiday Armadillo," which aired during the NBC hit's seventh season, gave us the show's first and only Chanukkah episode. Long before The O.C. made Chrismukkah a national holiday, Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) did his best to combine Christmas and Chanukkah for his son Ben (Cole Sprouse) - all while dressed up as a placental mammal with a leathery armor shell.

Here are six reasons "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" should be declared a holiday classic.

1. Because Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) was here to remind us of the true meaning of Christmas.



2. Because we learned Monica (Courteney Cox) has some unexpected kinks.



3. Because it taught us an important, but lesser-known fact about Jolly Old St. Nick.



4. Because it gave us a new twist on an old tale.



5. Because Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) delivered this zinger.



6. Because it gave us the most important holiday mascot since reindeer learned to fly.





Friends' "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" is available to stream on Netflix.