You've barely put half a tube of zinc oxide on your nose and put the hot doggies on the grill, but all you can think about is, "When does The Gifted premiere?" Well Fox has your back.

The network announced its fall premiere dates today, and it's giving the biggest push for Seth MacFarlane's new space comedy The Orville. The series will get a head start on the rest of fall television with a post-football boost on consecutive Sundays starting Sept. 10. It will move to its regular timeslot of Thursdays at 9/8c on Sept. 28 after the fourth season premiere of Gotham.

Like other networks, Fox really dives into the new season the week of Sept. 25, with Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine officially starting Fox's season on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Empire and Star follow the next day, and Hell's Kitchen and The Exorcist continue their oddly thematic pairing on Friday, Sept. 29.

Ghost-hunting comedy Ghosted, starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, makes its debut Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c. The Gifted, the new Marvel series about children with superpowers (also note: it's just called The Gifted now, not Marvel's Gifted), takes over Gotham's place on Monday nights and debuts Oct. 2 at 9/8c, immediately following the Season 3 premiere of Lucifer.

FOX FALL 2017 PREMIERES

(All Times ET/PT, new shows in ALL CAPS)

Sunday, Sept. 10, Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

Sunday, Sept. 17, Immediately Following NFL ON FOX Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM Lethal Weapon (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM The Mick (Season Two Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season Five Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 PM Empire (Season Four Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Star (Season Two Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28

8:00-9:00 PM Gotham (Season Four Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE ORVILLE (Time Period Series Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM Hell's Kitchen (Season 17 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM The Exorcist (Season Two Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:30-8:00 PM Bob's Burgers (Season Eight Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons (Season 29 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTED (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM Family Guy (Season 15 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM The Last Man on Earth (Season Four Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM Lucifer (Season Three Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE GIFTED (Series Premiere)