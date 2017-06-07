Fox has canceled 24: Legacy, but that doesn't mean that terrorists should feel free to breathe a sigh of relief and relax.

The network is giving up on Legacy, according to EW, just as many expected. The reboot of the Kiefer Sutherland franchise with The Walking Dead's Corey Hawkins at the center finished the year as Fox's fourth-highest-rated series, but when you take away the post-Super Bowl episode that drew more than 17 million viewers too lazy to change the channel, 24: Legacy was a dud. Actually we saw this coming, as the post-Super Bowl audience was the worst for the slot in 14 years, and was nearly the worst in 40 years. The series never reached above a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo after its fourth episode and sunk to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.82 rating in its finale.

However, IT'S 24!!! So Fox will attempt another reboot of the franchise by developing a 24 anthology series. (I guess the one-and-done Legacy was technically Season 1 of that?) Assuming it follows the rules of anthologies, the new 24 would follow new stories for each season with new cast members, but one has to imagine that they would all be linked in the same universe with commonalities. Like, maybe that cougar will make another appearance?

Don't expect Kiefer Sutherland to come back and revive the franchise that he helped make a one-time ratings winner anytime soon. Sutherland currently stars in ABC's Designated Survivor, which returns for Season 2 next fall.

Will you miss the show?