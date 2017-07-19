Forest Whitaker is an actor who is not known for his restraint, and that's what makes him great.

Empire is a show that is not known for its restraint, and that's what makes it entertaining.

So putting them together is a brilliant choice that is surely going to lead to some moments that go so far over the top that they may not ever come down.

Whitaker is going to guest-star on multiple episodes of Empire this season as Uncle Eddie, who Fox describes as "a charismatic music icon and bonafide hitmaker, who gave an unknown Lucious (Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay. Decades later, Eddie steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment's 20th anniversary."

The Oscar winner has worked with Empire creator Lee Daniels on The Butler, so he's familiar with Daniels' particular brand of melodrama and excess.

Forest Whitaker

There's no way this isn't going to be wild as hell. He's probably going to spend 3/4 of his arc yelling at the top of his lungs and it's going to rule.

Empire Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/9c on Fox.