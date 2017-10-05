Evan Peters has officially added Andy Warhol to the list of cult leaders he's playing in American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy shared the first photo of this new look, and Peters look so similar to Warhol that its almost eery.

Evan Peters or Andy Warhol? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

In addition to Warhol, Murphy confirmed that Peters will play a few other famous cult leaders like Charles Manson, David Koresh, and Jim Jones.

"They're all such idiots," Murphy said of these cult leaders to The Hollywood Reporter. "But for some reason in the culture at that time there was something going on that people were so disenfranchised that they were, like, 'Yeah, I'm going to follow you, Charles Manson, and I'm going to do whatever you say.'"

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.