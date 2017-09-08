Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

During the two-part Season 3B premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) will find himself in a tight situation. Like, really tight. Like solitary confinement tight. And it's hot. And he's thirsty. So thirsty he might be seeing things that aren't there.

How did he get there? Well, it may or may not have something to do with what happened in the Season 3A finale, when Nick shot the Broke Jaw Ranch's founder Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie) in the head to put an end to the war between the ranch the Black Hat Reservation. He saved everyone without them knowing, because he and his mother (Kim Dickens) made it look like a suicide.

But keeping secrets is hard work, and where Nick is now, not even his mother can save him.

Frank Dillane, Fear the Walking Dead



Fear the Walking Dead Season 3B premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c on AMC.