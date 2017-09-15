In this Sunday's episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Madison (Kim Dickens), Strand (Colman Domingo) and Walker (Michael Greyeyes) make it to the Gonzales Dam, where they attempt to make a deal with the dam's leader Lola (Lisandra Tena) to bring water back to the ranch.

Although Strand had promised Madison and Walker that it would work, they find that Lola is less inclined to negotiate than they expected. This infuriates Walker, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode, who's still mad about how Madison sold the tanker they got at the trading post in exchange for Strand's freedom from debtor's prison/perimeter walker-killing duty.

So that night, when Strand is trying to make nice with the leader of the Black Hat Reservation, Walker makes what he wants crystal clear: Madison will come through with the water, or the Broke Jaw ranchers will be cast out into the desert.

"There's not enough water for both sides," he says in the video above. "And my side comes first."

So much for unity.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.