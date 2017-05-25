Fear Factor is returning to TV, with even more bug-eating, death-defying stunts targeted at an all new generation of adrenaline junkies.

In the first look alone, you can watch contestants get covered in creepy, crawly things, dangle from a helicopter, and struggle to find air in a tank of water in the hopes of winning $50,000.

Ludacris is set to host MTV's new edition of the show, which has been "custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever." The first episode of the season, "Ice is Thicker Than Water" pairs siblings together in a challenge to face their biggest fears such as "Roachella" and getting trapped under the ice.

The video seems to contradict earlier reports, which said the show would be less "gross" than the original run (which at one point included drinking donkey semen). How is covering someone in roaches not gross? Is this just another Wednesday for today's generation? Apparently the line between gross and not gross is putting bugs ON people, not forcing them to eat them.

Fear Factor premieres Tuesday, May 30th at 10/9c on MTV.