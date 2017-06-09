Fargo is approaching the end of its third season, but it may be more than just a season finale. Show creator Noah Hawley was on hand at the ATX Television Festival in his hometown of Austin to discuss his FX show, and he dropped a bomb for fans: Season 3 might be its last.

"I wasn't sure if there would be a second season," Hawley said, according to Entertainment Weekly, reflecting on how fast the show became a hit. "I wasn't sure if there would be a third season. At end of season 1, [the network] said, 'If you want to leave it there [that would be okay]."

Hawley didn't, obviously, giving us two more seasons of Midwest murder and snowy landscapes. Though each season has been packed with enough storylines and memorable characters to fill 10 shows, the problem comes down to finding new material.

Fargo Season 3 Is Not Afraid to Ask the Big Questions

"There's only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein," he said. "And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don't have another one yet. So watch the 10th hour [of season 3] because it might be the last."

Hawley won't be bored without Fargo, however. He also has Legion at FX, and he's working on an adaptation of Cat's Cradle, also at FX.

Fargo airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.