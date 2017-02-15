Later this year, Bella Thorne will step into the spotlight on Freeform as Paige Townsend in I. Marlene King's new series Famous In Love.

Famous follows aspiring actress Paige as she goes from a complete unknown to the most famous it-girl in Hollywood after she lands the part of a lifetime in a movie adaptation of a popular young adult fantasy series. While Thorne is no stranger to the limelight herself, Paige will have to deal with having every aspect of her life turned upside down as fame threatens to swallow her whole.

Famous in Love will be more "Sexy and Edgy" than the books

Thorne had the benefit of starting out in acting at a very young age (she's been working steadily since she was 6 years old), so she doesn't share Paige's naivety when it comes to the business, but the actress tells TVGuide.com she can relate to the anxiety Paige experiences as she goes further down the rabbit hole of Hollywood. Thorne enjoyed getting to explore that aspect of her character's journey and getting to see where Paige breaks or gets sucked into everything she's been trying to avoid.

Famous In Love premieres Tuesday, April 18 on Freeform.