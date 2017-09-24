The Star Trek franchise made its bold return to television with Star Trek: Discovery, a new chapter in the sci-fi universe's story. There's no Kirk or Picard here, though. Sonequa Martin-Green debuted as the newest Trek star, and the show is set roughly a decade before the events of the original series and independent of the timelines of the recent reboot movies.

But for those of you who have already watched, anticipation for Star Trek: Discovery was as massive as the black hole that will eventually suck us all up... did the new series live up to the hype? Or did it boldly go to a place that you've been before and don't ever want to go to again? Vote now in our Fall TV Popularity contest!

Star Trek: Discovery kicked off on CBS Sunday night with its premiere hour, but now it moves to CBS All-Access to finish out the rest of the season. In fact, viewers can stream the second half of the premiere on CBS All Access right now.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)