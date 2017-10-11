The CW premiered its Dynasty reboot on Wednesday, but is the series worth catfighting over? Or did the soap burst your bubble?

Nathalie Kelley and Elizabeth Gillies star as Cristal and Fallon Carrington, two women who immediately go to war with each other after Fallon is passed over for a promotion by her father Blake (Grant Show) in favor of his new wife Cristal. The series also stars Rafael de la Fuente as Cristal's trouble-making nephew Sammy Jo (a role originally played by Heather Locklear), James Mackay as Blake's liberal son Steven and Sam Adegoke as Blake's nemesis Jeff Colby.

Fall TV Popularity Contest: Which New Shows Won You Over?

Dynasty is a return to primetime soaps for The CW, which has moved away from frothy fair in favor of superhero dramas and female-led dramedies. But if you're happy to see the network get back in the bubble business, make sure you vote for it in our Fall Popularity contest right now!

Plus, check out our full calendar to help you keep track of all the premiere dates and when to vote for your favorite new shows, and our Fall TV Preview for scoop on all the new and returning series this season.

Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)