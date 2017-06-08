Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The hunt for The Hollow is on in this week's episode of The Originals, and now we know how exactly Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) plan to do away with their latest enemy.

In this exclusive sneak peek, Freya (Riley Voelkel) explains that Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) soul is still in jeopardy because the pendant that houses it is starting to weaken. If they want to resurrect him, they'll have to channel the energy of The Hollow's death to do it.

Easier said than done.

Labonair blood is the only thing capable of wounding her, so a weapon forged from that blood is their best option. Unfortunately, Hayley's blood has been "dead" for years. Hope's (Summer Fontana) blood, however? Alive and kicking.

Klaus is understandably less than thrilled to involve his darling daughter in their supernatural mess, but come on, dude! Every kid gets a good, old-fashioned finger prick now and again, this time it will just be used to defeat an ancient monster instead of delivering a booster shot. Easy peasy!

The Originals airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.