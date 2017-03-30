It's all hands on deck to nail the third collaborator of the shadow group on next week's Quantico.

After Rebecca Sherman (Donna Murphy), a fancy-schmancy, influential New York socialite/wedding planner, accesses the cache, the joint task force uses intrepid reporter Sasha (Karolina Wydra) and Clay's (Hunter Parrish) fiancée Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez) -- much to the latter's dismay -- to try to log into Rebecca's computer. Considering the totally '90s setup she has going on (you can practically hear the AOL dial-up), you'd think it'd be easier than a trial-and-error guessing game. But here we are, with Alex (Priyanka Chopra) texting Clay possible passwords based on answers Rebecca gives Sasha on the phone.

As you can see in our exclusive sneak peek, the op doesn't go smoothly and Rebecca catches Clay red-handed. What happens next is probably the last thing they all expected.

Quantico airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.