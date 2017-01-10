Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It's definitely not home sweet home on Criminal Minds this week.

Wednesday's episode finds the BAU traveling to San Diego to investigate a series of deadly home invasions. They're not any simple breaking-and-entering cases because the victims got duped into letting the unsubs (yes, plural) into their homes, as Walker (Damon Gupton) figures out in our exclusive sneak peek after speaking to the widower of a victim.



"They were on vacation for two weeks. They were home the day before her murder. Apparently the unsubs waited for somebody to be home," he tells Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Alvez (Adam Rodriguez). "In addition to looking at the victim and the house, they're building rapport."

"Which they'd have to visit multiple times to do," Alvez says.

So what exactly were their scams?

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)