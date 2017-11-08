[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 5 of Season 4 of Empire, "The Fool." Read at your own risk.]

Say what you want about Lucious Lyon's (Terrence Howard) newfound affinity for painting but it looks like the therapeutic activity is actually paying off. Wednesday night's Empire saw the Lyon family patriarch finally gain back his memories after surviving that limousine explosion orchestrated by his son, Andre (Trai Byers).

In the revealing episode, the secret of his traumatic brain injury was leaked to the public, forcing Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) to invite reporters to the studio to watch him produce. The move doesn't exactly squash doubts about his ability to run the company but it did expose the fact that he has a new way of connecting to the music. It's during this session that Lucious discovers he can see colors while listening to different chords. As eccentric as it might seem, this breakthrough is the key to unlocking his memories.

Later on, as he is painting in his home, old memories are triggered by the different colors on the canvas. "I remember," he tells Claudia (Demi Moore). Yes, the old Lucious Lyon is back and it couldn't come at a better time. After all, he's got a new album to produce and worried stockholders breathing down his neck.

While most will be happy to see that his memories have been restored, Claudia isn't one of them. Threatened by this revelation, she tries to convince him that he's confused and continues to call him Dwight. But Lucious isn't one to be pushed around.

"Stop calling me Dwight. My name is Lucious," he tells her before ordering her to leave his house just as Cookie comes waltzing in. However, he's not out of the woods just yet. Despite showing her the door, there's no doubt that the boundary-crossing nurse will fight and claw her way back into his life. And that spells trouble for the rest of the Lyon family.

