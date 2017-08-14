The mind-melting Season 3 finale of Empire ended on a perfect soap-opera moment: Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) was nearly blown up in a car-bomb explosion, and when he woke up from a coma in the hospital, he had lost all his memories.

It left the upcoming fourth season with a wide open door to walk through, as Empire was free to do almost anything with this storyline. Is he faking it? If it's real, how will his family react? What does this mean for the company? Will he remember that his mom murdered Tariq?

We won't get all those answers until Empire returns, but first question first: Is Lucious faking his amnesia?

"Fans should not be questioning it, it's not a long con," Empire creatorLee Daniels told TV Guide. "He really has lost his memory. It's hard for me to believe that, but he really has lost his memory."

Empire's Lyons Will Keep Killing in Season 4

So how will Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) react to this version of Lucious, who starts over with a new slate?

"We see the angel that he could be," Henson told us, reflecting on this new Lucious who has none of the hate he had before. "[Cookie] doesn't know how to accept it, because it's foreign to her. I think it's nice, but she wants that old thing back."

Don't we all. Who wants to see a nice Lucious?

Empire Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/9c on Fox.