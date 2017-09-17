The Voice won its fourth Outstanding Reality Competition Emmy on Sunday night. It's the singing competition's third win a row and fourth Emmy trophy overall.

The Voice is one of only three shows to win the category, which has mostly been dominated by The Amazing Race since the category's inception in 2003. Race, which was a nominee again this year, has won the award 10 times, including seven consecutively. Top Chef, also a nominee this year, ended its streak in 2010. The Voice also won in 2013, in addition to its three-peat triumphs.

Check Out Our Full Emmys Coverage

They beat out dark horse hopeful RuPaul's Drag Race even though RuPaul took home a second straight reality host Emmy at last week's Creative Arts Awards. It continued the streak that winning best host doesn't lead to a series win. No reality program series winner has gotten their host an Emmy since the host category was created in 2008.

The Voice also beat American Ninja Warrior and Project Runway.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)