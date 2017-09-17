Ten out of 10 people with working eyeballs agree that Alexander Skarsgard is one of the most attractive humans on the planet. After all, we all saw his face-and-abs combo in The Legend of Tarzan (OK, we saw his face and abs in the commercials for The Legend of Tarzan). The Swedish actor, who took home the Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Sunday for his performance in Big Little Lies, is probably as close to perfection as humanity will ever get.

This is why it pains us to have to tell you that Skarsgard accepted his golden statue rocking a mustache so questionable that we can only hope and pray it is for a new role. Because while it will not stop us from talking about his extraordinary handsomeness, if it's not for a role, there's no excuse for what we're about to show you.

Brace yourselves, world:

A closer look:

The 'stashe was so extreme women everywhere (OK, women on the internet) were understandably confused and concerned about Skarsgard and the caterpillar growing on his upper lip.

WHAT IS ALEXANDER SKARSGARD'S MUSTACHE WHAT — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) September 17, 2017

Huge fan of Alexander Skarsgard.

Not a huge fan of Alexander Skarsgard's mustache. #EmmyAwards2017 — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) September 17, 2017

Alexander Skarsgard's mustache is the worst thing i've ever had to look at #Emmys2017 — Emily Ward (@omgitsemilyward) September 17, 2017

Plz tell me that mustache is for a role, Alexander Skarsgard. #Emmys — Anjelica Oswald (@thisisjelli) September 17, 2017

Today I've learned that Alexander Skarsgard, despite everything - cannot pull off a moustache #EmmyAwards2017 #EMMY2017 #EmmyAwards — Morgan Borthwick (@mborthwickm) September 17, 2017

Of course, not everyone was immediately concerned about Skarsgard's mustache or his well being.

Pornstache can only look good on Alexander Skarsgard. #emmys — Anya Georgijevic (@AnyaGeo) September 17, 2017

To each their own, I guess?

