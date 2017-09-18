The Handmaid's Tale won Outstanding Drama Series at the 69th Primetime Emmys Sunday night. Hulu's dystopian series became the first drama series to win for its first season since Homeland in 2012 and the first series win for a streaming service ever (Netflix must be so mad right now). It won five Emmys during the show and eight altogether (three, including Guest Actress for Alexis Bledel, were awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys).

It joins the pantheon of shows that can call themselves "the best" and have the hardware to back up the claim, including Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Lost, ER, Law & Order and The West Wing. In honor of The Handmaid's Tale's historic win, let's look back at all the other series who have shared the honor, from 1970 through today, in the video above.

