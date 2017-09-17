Cicely Tyson is 92 years old and a Hollywood legend, which means that she can get onstage at the Emmys and say anything she wants or nothing at all, and that would be just fine; she's an icon, and she's entitled. But she still got the teensiest touch of stage fright at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards when she and Anika Noni Rose stepped up to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, leading to the night's most adorable moment by far.

The pair of actresses got a standing ovation as they walked to the microphone, which seemed to unsettle Tyson, who was supposed to deliver the first few lines. After a moment of silence, Anika Noni Rose leaned in to whisper some encouragement to her co-presenter, who started speaking and then paused, confessing, "I'm so nervous!"

Fortunately, Tyson had plenty of support -- from Rose, but also from everyone else, who immediately took to Twitter to declare that Cicely Tyson would not be rushed. American Horror Story actress Adina Porter summed it up nicely.

We LOVE you @IAmCicelyTyson & you take as much time as you want. You are Cicely Tyson. #Emmys — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) September 18, 2017



Happily, Tyson found her voice shortly thereafter and delivered a smooth intro that harked back to her role in the groundbreaking TV series Roots, leading in to comments from Rose and the announcement of Nicole Kidman as the category's winner for her role in Big Little Lies.

