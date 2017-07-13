Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) might not have gotten back together at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but they do have a date coming up.

Both Bledel and Ventimiglia are nominated for Emmys this year, which means we can expect the beloved onscreen couple to appear at the 69th annual ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 17.

However, not to burst your Stars Hollow-loving bubble or anything, but neither Bledel nor Ventimiglia were nominated for their Gilmore Girls roles. Bledel scored a guest actress nod for The Handmaid's Tale and Ventimiglia got a lead drama actor nom for This Is Us.

The fact that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life got shut out of this year's Emmys race completely isn't too surprising. (They've only scored a single nomination -- and win -- ever, and it was for non-prosthetic makeup.) But it doesn't mean we aren't disappointed by the lack of Gilmore love.

Emmys snubs and surprises: No Gilmore Girls or Leftovers, but SNL makes a big splash

Fortunately, it seems as though the universe has heard our prayers and given us the lovely consolation prize of a Rory and Jess reunion.

Will they walk the red carpet together? Will the pose for adorable photos on Instagram? Will Ventimiglia walk around with a book in his back pocket the whole time because he knows what the people really want?

We don't know the answers to these questions, but that won't stop us from speculating wildly about the possibilities.

via GIPHY