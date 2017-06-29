The only thing Sen. Elizabeth Warren loves more pursuing truth and justice in a post-Trump America is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

During her sit-down with Samantha Bee, the Massachusetts politician explained why she turns to Johnson's HBO comedy Ballers to wind down after a long day on the Senate floor. "It's actually a story about hard work," Warren said. "It's a story about perseverance. It's a story about having to reach into yourself and find something that you're not 100% sure is there."

"We're talking about Ballers?" the incredulous Full Frontal host asked.

Even though Bee didn't quite understand Warren's Ballers superfandom, she wasn't about to let the senator to leave without a gift: "the second-most jacked star of Ballers," Rob Corddry. But that wasn't all. In addition to being able to take Corddry home with her, Bee also surprised Warren with a cardboard cut-out of Johnson from his WWE days, and the Senator reacted like anyone would to a shirtless Rock appearing in front of her.

