Elisabeth Moss is developing a BBC America drama about Typhoid Mary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moss would star in and executive produce the miniseries based on Mary Beth Keane's novel Fever. The 1999 historical novel told the story of Mary Mallon, a cook who becomes the first known carrier of typhoid in early twentieth century New York City. Unable to understand her disease, Mary refused to stop cooking, unwittingly spreading typhoid around the city.

"I look forward to telling this story about one of the most infamous women in America, 'Typhoid Mary,' a woman whose true tale has never been told," Moss said in a statement. "She was an immigrant in turn of the century New York, a time of huge change and progress in America. She was incredibly unique, stubborn, ambitious and in fierce denial of any wrongdoing until her death where she lived out her days imprisoned on an island just off of the Bronx in NY. She is incredibly complicated, something I seem to enjoy playing."

Enlightened's Phil Morrison will direct and The Expanse's Robin Veith will write the adaptation. Moss, Morrison and Veith will also executive produce alongside Annapurna Television's Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison.

Moss currently stars as Offred in Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. She can soon be seen in the upcoming second season of Top of the Lake on Sundance.