Eileen Davidson is stepping away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at [The Young and The Restless], as well as [Days of Our Lives], it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," she said on Instagram. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"

Davidson joined the cast three seasons ago in Season 5.

The news of her departure is followed by E! News confirming that John Cougar Mellencamp's daughter Teddi Jo will be joining the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo later this year.