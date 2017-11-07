Actress Kristina Cohen has accused Gossip Girl Ed Westwick of raping her three years ago.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, Cohen says that a producer she was dating at the time was friends with Westwick and brought her to the actor's home. When Westwick allegedly "suggested 'we should all f---,'" Cohen told the producer she wanted to leave. According to Cohen, the producer didn't want to make Westwick feel uncomfortable and pressured her into staying.

When Cohen said she was tired, Westwick reportedly suggested she take a nap in his guest bedroom. But when Cohen woke up, the actress says Westwick was sexually assaulting her.

Cohen's post reads: "So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f--- me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."

Afterwards, Cohen says the produced blamed her, "telling me I was an active participant," she says. "Telling me that I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there's no way I can go around saying Ed 'raped' me and that I don't want to be 'that girl.' "

Cohen says she believed the producer at the time, but now has realized that this was a tactic used to protect powerful men at the expense of their female victims. As Cohen explains, watching so many women come forward with their stories of sexual assault over the past month inspired her to finally share her own story publicly for the first time.

"I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same," Cohen writes. "I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."

Westwick denied the allegations on Tuesday in a post on Instagram. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape," Westwick wrote.