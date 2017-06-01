It's been years in the making but it's finally happening: Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke and we've got our first look.

"If you've been waiting for @edsheeran #CarpoolKaraoke it's happening during #LateLateLondon with so much more!" James Corden wrote on Twitter Thursday, along with a preview of the singer's appearance.

In the teaser, Sheeran and Corden team up for a rendition of "Sing" and "Castle on the Hill," with Sheeran also busting out his trademark guitar. In an interview with Capital FM, the British singer revealed that he'd been in contact with Corden for the last three years before it all came together. "He wanted me to do the first one and I just wasn't around," he said.

As for what he actually plans to sing, don't expect him to stick to only his songs. "I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song," he added. "I think I just want to put on some Biggie...I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie's song, 'Big Booty Hoes,' or something like that and just hear James Corden sing along to that."

The Late Late Show heads to London next week and will feature a number of celebrity guests including Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Kit Harrington, Nicole Kidman, Harry Styles and more.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37/11:37c on CBS.

Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.