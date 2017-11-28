Dynasty has found its new Alexis Carrington, meaning Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) better sharpen her claws — another cat fight is definitely on the way!

The CW has officially announced that Nicollette Sheridan will play the iconic role originated by Joan Collins, Alexis Carrington, the first wife of Blake Carrington (Grant Show) and mother to Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Steven (James Mackay). She will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake's marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children and fighting to claim what is hers.

There's no word yet on when Alexis will worm her way back into the Carringtons' lives, but if she's anything like the previous incarnation of her character, she'll do it with a healthy dose of style and a truly terrible scheme to match.

Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

