Drake is still raking in that sweet, sweet Degrassi money - sort of.

The actor-turned-rap superstar shared a photo of his latest royalty check from his seven seasons on the Canadian drama and it was for a whopping $8.25. "Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep," Drake joked on Instagram.

Unlike a lot of stars who often try to hide from their pasts before they were A-list celebs, Drake has always embraced his Degrassi roots. Just this May, he shared a still of him on Degrassi as a child holding a basketball with the caption: "That feeling when finals basketball is 24 hours away."

Drake starred as Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi for seven seasons. His character is best known for becoming paralyzed after a school shooting, after which he temporarily suffered from erectile dysfunction.

So what are all those years of hard work worth today? $8.25, apparently. But the jokes we can always make about Drake's Degrassi past? Those, my friends, are priceless.