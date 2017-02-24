The verdict is in for CBS' legal drama Doubt: it's done for.

CBS has yanked the series from its lineup, airing a repeat of Bull in its place Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c. The following week on Wednesday, March 8, the second season of Criminal Minds: Beyond Border will debut and occupy the spot going forward.

Doubt turns Katherine Heigl into an accidental anti-feminist

The series, which marked Katherine Heigl's second recent attempt to return to primetime and the first major network role for Laverne Cox, was greeted by so-so reviews and a low 0.8 rating among adults ages 18-49. It averaged 5.29 million viewers when it bowed Feb. 15. After coming in last place that week among shows on the Big Four networks, Doubt took a big 25 percent tumble its second week, falling below the series low of its predecessor, the medical drama Code Black.

Doubt still has 11 unaired episodes in the can, from production that wrapped near the end of 2016. As of now though, it's unclear when CBS will air them -- or if it will air them at all.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)