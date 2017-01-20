In the 2012 Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises, the villain Bane, played by Tom Hardy, leads an uprising against the entrenched powers that be in Gotham City. He installs himself as the city's leader and expropriates the property of the wealthy. He says: "We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people. Gotham is yours."

In his inaugural address on Friday, President Donald Trump said that his presidency is a victory for the American people over the entrenched powers that be in Washington. At one point he said, "We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people."

Deadspin editor Timothy Burke noticed that the President plagiarized a supervillain and quickly made a supercut of the two quotes.

Maybe it's parallel thinking -- Trump and Bane are both populists, after all -- but it's the same line. Check it out if you don't believe us: