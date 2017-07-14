Who will it be? (I'll show myself out.)

Doctor Who's official Twitter account announced Friday that the 13th Doctor will be revealed Sunday after the men's final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, which will end months of feverish anticipation about who will take over the iconic BBC series from the departing Peter Capaldi. The timing makes me think it'll be Roger Federer.

The video stars the TARDIS key and features landmarks all over the world getting zapped with electricity that changes them to show the number 13. The one on the Statue of Liberty's torch looks a lot like the cover for Black Sabbath's album 13. Check it out:

Capaldi's stint as the Doctor lasted three seasons, the last of which ended earlier this month, and will finish with a Christmas special later this year.

Names tossed around for the possible next Doctor include Kris Marshall, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ben Whishaw.