Bet on it! Disney is developing a High School Musical TV show.

According to Variety, Disney boss Bob Iger announced during the company's quarterly earnings call on Thursday that a High School Musical series is in the works to premiere on the company's premium streaming service, set to launch in 2019. Yes, that's right, East Side High could be a weekly or binge-worthy part of your life in the next couple of years.

Iger did not go into specifics about what a series would mean — or if any original cast would be involved — but Glee was a very big deal so we can only imagine that this is going to be awesome. Please deliver all basketball-inspired or golf course-set musical numbers as soon as possible. Iger also didn't comment on how the new series will affect those sequel plans that began circling last year.

The company is also developing series based on Monster's Inc., a new show still in the works from Marvel and a Star Wars TV series (you know, another one) for the service. That means that Disney is planning to load you up with their film catalogue, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and original programming from its major properties you can't get anywhere else.

The original High School Musical premiered as a Disney Channel Original Movie over a decade ago. It became an instant classic with a viewership of 7.7 million viewers. The phenomenon of HSM launched the careers of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale and led to two sequels — including to a nationwide theatrical release for High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

It's time to get our heads in the game tigers, because we're all in this together one last time