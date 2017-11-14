Difficult People, starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner has been canceled at Hulu after three seasons.

The woefully underrated Difficult People was a gift we didn't deserve: an absurd, outrageous mile-a-minute jokefest about two narcissistic, spoiled and incredibly bitchy New Yorkers — Eichner's Billy and Klausner's Julia (yes, they keep their real names) — struggling to make it in entertainment. Difficult People loved and skewered celebs, with up-to-the-minute references and jaw-dropping cameos of everyone from Lucy Lui to Method Man, all of them keeping a straight face through shocking and frequently obscene jokes, the best of which were delivered by the brilliant Cole Escola. Best of all: Difficult People showcased the talents of Andrea Martin, who only got better every episode.

Despite its critical acclaim, Difficult People seems to have fallen prey to the transition recently happening at Hulu. While Casual managed to pick up a fourth and final season, news of Difficult People's cancelation comes right on the heels of the series finale of The Mindy Project. There's definitely some overhaul happening where comedy is concerned on the streaming series.

Fans of the show can at least be satisfied knowing that they cans still stream all three of Difficult People's seasons on Hulu.

Additional reporting by Macolm Venable.