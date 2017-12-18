Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Designated Survivor ended its 2017 with the shocking death of Alex Kirkman (Natascha McElhone), the first lady and wife of President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland). It's terribly sad and we know Alex's body isn't even cold yet, but given that life on television moves faster than real life, we have to know: Will Kirkman get involved in a new romance?

"I think you're going to see, at least for a while, Tom Kirkman grappling with the after effects of his wife's death," Designated Survivor showrunner Keith Eisner tells TV Guide. "We won't plunge headlong into romance, because we don't think that's true to life."

Much of the immediate story coming up will tackle how Kirkman performs as president with sadness hanging over him and how he moves forward on his own, but that doesn't mean the possibility of romance won't happen before the end of the season! "We will perhaps hint at the possibility of a romance," Eisner teases, "but we won't get there too quickly."

So you're saying there's a chance?

Designated Survivor returns Wednesday, Feb 26 at 10/9c on ABC.