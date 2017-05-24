It's been 11 years since Will & Grace went off the air, and it'll be 11 years since the foursome have reconvened when NBC's reboot airs in the fall.

Debra Messing spilled the beans during a Sirius XM appearance on The Bill Carter Interview about the show addressing the time gap in the revival so the series will take place in real time and allow the writers to work in the current political climate.

"All I know is that I was told that they've come up with a very creative way of dealing with how the show ended, and that it will be in real time. So it will be 11 years after," she said. That means the revival will happen in the flash-forward finale that aired at the end of series in 2006.

We know that NBC wanted to greenlight the revival after the cast reunited for a very popular Hilary Clinton ad, but it was the outcome of the actual election that made Messing want to sign on for a full season.

"I think, at least for me, the country is scared and confused, and so many things are changing very quickly. And I was feeling a deep need to laugh. I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating. And then when we got together and we laughed, it was just so healing," she said.

The same feeling was felt by her fellow cast members when they regrouped, leading to the revival fans have been hoping for.

"We looked around and were like, 'You know, we need to laugh.' So we should assume other people need to laugh. So this would be a chance for us to give people a little respite, hopefully," the actress explained. "But then also do what we have always done which is shine a light on what is happening in the world."

The current uncertainty in the world will not only fuel Will & Grace's subject matter, but encourage the cast to take risks and try to soothe the anxieties of its audience.

"[We'll talk about] social issues, political issues, and be outrageous," she said. "And it seemed like there literally is no better time than right now for this kind of show that's already welcomed, to come back and to try to make people think the way that we did 10 years ago."

Messing's full interview will run during The Bill Carter Interview on Sirius XM channel 121 on Monday, June 5th, at 6pm ET.