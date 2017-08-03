When comedian Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last November less than a week after Donald Trump won the presidential election, part of his monologue was about visiting the White House during the waning days of the Obama administration for a party hosted by BET at which every guest was black except Bradley Cooper, and he thought about the history of racism in this country and what an amazing bit of progress it was that he could even visit the White House, let alone the fact that Barack Obama could be the president. Then he said something conciliatory: "I'm wishing Donald Trump luck, and I'm going to give him a chance, and we the historically disenfranchised demand that he give us one too."

Now, more than six months into Trump's presidency, the chance-giving window has closed. Donald Trump has shown what his presidency is going to be about, and giving historically disenfranchised people a chance is not part of it. In fact, he's found creative ways to try to strip them of chances they've been given.

Chappelle went on The Late Show Wednesday night, and Stephen Colbert asked him how he feels about Trump now, if he's still willing to give Trump a chance.

Chappelle gave an interesting answer: "I think in the past six months, we're all getting an education about the presidency," he said. "I don't know that I've ever heard just in popular discourse people discussing ethics this much, and I didn't even realize how ethics were necessarily supposed to work at that level of government, and he's putting all this stuff on the forefront."

"Well, nobody really talks about oxygen until somebody's got their hands around your throat," Colbert said.

"I think he's going to make a more informed and better voter," Chappelle said. "We'll figure it out. We'll work it out."

Chappelle has no more chances for Trump, but he still has faith in America.

"He's like a bad DJ at a good party," he said.

