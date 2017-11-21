Now Playing Behind the Scenes of Dancing with the Stars' Dazzling Costumes

After 10 straight weeks of twists, flips, kicks and lifts, Dancing with the Stars Season 25 has finally come to an end and declared a winner.

The final three celebs, Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling and Frankie Muniz, danced their hearts out in the season finale, and ultimately, Jordan Fisher came out on top! Frankie took third and Lindsey snagged second place.

First, each couple performed their favorite routines from this season, which meant the Jitterbug Jive for Lindsey, a sultry Samba for Jordan and a sexy pirate tango for Frankie. Next, we entered the dreaded fusion round, where each couple performed their final dances of the competition. We also got some numbers from celebs who'd been eliminated earlier in the season, like Derek Fisher and Vanessa Lachey.

Jordan Fisher was the favorite to win this season from the very first episode, when he hit the floor with a practically perfect routine. He got more perfect scores than anyone else this season, and whenever the judges gave feedback, it was always full of glowing praise. It may not be surprising that Jordan took home the mirror ball considering how strong he's been all season, but it sure feels earned!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.