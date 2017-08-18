Larry David is coming back to tickle your cringey bone when Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for Season 9. Well, maybe. He needs to get out of bed first.

The latest trailer for the upcoming season -- debuting Oct. 1 on HBO -- plays into the superhero craze and asks if Larry is the hero we need, complete with Batman imagery and a "Larry signal" that shows the curmudgeon's mug up into the sky.

Will Larry answer the call? You already know the answer to this.

The ninth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will feature guest stars Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad and more, and see Larry get mixed up in misadventures involving constipation, funerals and an appearance on Judge Judy.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10/9c.