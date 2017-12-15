Staging musicals in the crosswalks of New York City is a tradition on James Corden's The Late Late Show, and with the cast of the spectacular The Greatest Showman on hand to star in his new production, the latest Crosswalk: The Musical could have been the greatest show on earth! But was it?

Tensions between Corden and Hugh Jackman (or "Huge", as Corden repeatedly dubbed the actor) ran so hot, so fast that the rehearsal process nearly tipped over into violence right away, leaving the cast (which also included Zac Efron and Zendaya) somewhat nervous about whether they could pull off their show-stopping numbers without getting run down by a taxi.

"This is not the best way to do a musical... or cross the street," noted Efron.

Fortunately, everyone involved was a seasoned professional and managed to put on a heck of a show in the twenty or so seconds allotted before it was time to clear the crosswalk or die — particularly Zendaya's rendition of the classic "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat" from Guys and Dolls.

While this might not have been the greatest Crosswalk: The Musical, it was definitely the most dramatic.

