Do yourself a favor and don't eat too soon before this week's episode of Criminal Minds. It's going to be a graphic one.

In TV Guide's exclusive clip from the episode, "Blue Angel," the BAU is evaluating their new case. The unsub has an extreme way of treating his victims. He tortures them, leaving giant gashes all over their body and then completely castrates them. As in he cuts off everything.

Yikes! Simmons (Daniel Henney) has an idea of where the unsub could have gotten his origins, but the team is definitely disturbed by how extreme their new target is willing to go to torture his victims. Is Simmons on the right track? Either way, this is definitely going to be one of those gruesome episodes, so buckle up.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS

