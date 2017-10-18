The team may have finally put Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) in the ground on Criminal Minds earlier this season, but there were still lingering issues pertaining to the team's biggest foe. But this week, Scratch finally gets put to rest for good, and we have the exclusive clip showing you how.

When Scratch found himself dangling off the roof of the warehouse last season, Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) could have helped him, but didn't. Instead, he stood there watching until Scratch lost his grip and dropped to the ground. Should he have done more? Would the bureau be OK with Alvez letting Scratch die instead of trying to save him so they get justice in a court of law?

Alvez learns the answers to these questions in this exclusive sneak peek when Prentiss (Paget Brewster) calls him into her office to go over his final report of the night. Prentiss points out that the details of how Scratch died are a bit light, and Alvez finally confesses what really happened. To everyone's relief, Prentiss confirms that he followed protocol. If he had tried to help Scratch, Prentiss insists, Scratch would have thrown Alvez over the edge of the building as well.

It looks like this chapter is finally, finally closed.

Criminal Minds continues Wednesday at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)