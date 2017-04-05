Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The IRT's latest case goes deeper than a mere murder.

Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders takes the team to Bangladesh, where it appears that two entrepreneurs, David (Rob Benedict) and Robbie (Richard Speight Jr.) -- yes, it's a Supernatural reunion! -- were kidnapped after witnessing the rather gruesome death of a man named Jamal (Koushik Chattopadhyay), who owed money to his killers.

"Why not just kill them on the spot?" Jack (Gary Sinise) asks in our exclusive sneak peek. "David and Robbie had nothing to do with this. Why keep them alive at all?"



Maybe because the target was never Jamal, but David and Robbie. "If this is about David and Robbie, this location is ideal for some kind of snatch and grab," Jack says. "It's an isolated, natural chokepoint."

Still, what did the perpetrators want with these two?

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

