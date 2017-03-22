Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The IRT heads to Bogota, Colombia, on Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders to investigate a death that was ruled a suicide, but probably wasn't one. Scratch that, it definitely wasn't one.

For one, the deceased, Drew Dafaoe (Joshua Snyder), had just bought an engagement ring to propose to his girlfriend, who suspects he was murdered. There's also the fact that Drew maxed out his ATM withdrawal limit and cleared out his bank account right before he was found dead in an alleyway behind his hotel, and the money and ring are now MIA. Was this merely a robbery gone wrong -- or something more?

"After the victims are taken at gunpoint, go to the ATM, withdraw their money, they're usually immediately released," Clara (Alana De La Garza) points out in our exclusive sneak peek.

"[The criminals] are highly organized, mobile, experienced, but not usually violent," Simmons (Daniel Henney) adds.



