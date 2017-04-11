Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jack gets a lot more than he bargained for on Wednesday's Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

After an 18-year-old gets killed in Tijuana, the IRT heads below the border and has a word with the Mexican cartels. Little does Jack (Gary Sinise) know that his son Ryan (Matt Cohen) is working undercover within one, but like the true professionals they are, they keep up the ruse.

"All you dirtbags look the same to me," Jack says to him in our exclusive sneak peek. Ryan's response? Decking him in the face. (Sorry, Dad!)

Beyond Borders is airing two episodes Wednesday. In the earlier hour, the team heads to Singapore's infamous Red Light District after two flight attendants go missing. Check out a first look below.





Back-to-back episodes of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders air Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

