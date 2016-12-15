TNT basketball reporter Craig Sager has passed away after a long battle with leukemia. He was 65 years old.

Sager covered sports for CBS, CNN, TNT and TBS, and is best known as a sideline reporter for TNT's coverage of the National Basketball Association, where he roamed courtside in his trademark flamboyant suits to interview players and coaches during games.

Sager was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 and missed the entirety of the 2014 NBA Playoffs. His absence was glaring for basketball fans and players alike, but he returned to the sidelines, most recently covering the 2016 NBA Finals.

Remember other celebrities we lost in 2016

Turner Broadcasting president Dave Levy took to Twitter to remember Sager's contribution. "There will never be another Craig Sager," he said. "His incredible talent, tireless work ethic and commitment to his craft took him all over the world covering sports. While he will be remembered fondly for his colorful attire and the TNT sideline interviews he conducted with NBA coaches and players, it's the determination, grace and will to live he displayed during his battle with cancer that will be his lasting impact."

Sager's constant presence on the sideline and dazzling choice of wardrobe -- he wasn't afraid to wear lime green -- led to many memorable interviews with players and coaches. One of Sager's best NBA relationships was with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, a notorious grump with the media who always came out of his shell when his longtime friend Sager spoke with him. Watch a clip of Sager's most memorable moments below.

Sager is survived by his wife and five children.