Beloved anime series Cowboy Bebop is getting a live-action adaptation, reports Variety.

The adaptation will be produced by Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between Britain's ITV Studios and producer Marty Adelstein that's also producing TNT's adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's movie Snowpiercer. Sunrise, the Japanese studio that produced the original animated series, will also be producing the adaptation, along with Midnight Radio, Becky Clements, and Matthew Weinberg. Marvel staffer Chris Yost, who's co-written screenplays for Thor movies, is attached to write.

Cowboy Bebop, which ran for 26 episodes in 1998 and 1999, takes place in 2071 and follows the philosophically-inclined adventures of bounty hunters onboard the spaceship Bebop. It's considered one of the greatest anime series of all time and a gateway series into the sprawling world of anime.

Cowboy Bebop aired on Adult Swim in 2001, the first anime series to air on the network. It also got a movie that same year. A live-action film adaptation starring Keanu Reeves was announced in 2008, but it never got off the ground. Perhaps this adaptation will have better luck.

No matter what happens, we can be certain that fans of the original will be mad at the adaptation.