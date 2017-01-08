DC Comics' Constantine, which lasted one season as a live-action series on NBC, will come to CW Seed as an animated series, the network announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association gathering in Pasadena, Calif.

Matt Ryan, who led NBC's iteration of the show, will voice the main character. Greg Berlanti, who leads the network's suite of DC universe shows, will oversee Constantine along with producers including David S. Goyer, the co-creator and executive producer of the NBC series. The Constantine character was kept alive when, shortly after the series met its end on NBC, Ryan reprised the role on the CW's Arrow.

The animated series will consist of five or six 10-minute episodes that will premiere during the 2017-18 TV season.



